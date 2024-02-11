Netanyahu to ABC: If we don't enter Rafah, we would lose the war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Victory is within reach," during an interview with ABC to be aired on Sunday.

"We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, but we're going to do it, and in this, I agree with the Americans, while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave," he added.

He further stated Israel is "working out a detailed plan to do so."

"It's part of our war effort to get civilians out of harm's way; it's part of Hamas's effort to keep them in harm's way," he noted.

He concluded, "Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying lose the war, keep Hamas there."