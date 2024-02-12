THE IDF operates in Gaza this week. Only after a clear victory over Hamas, will Israel be considered by Arab nations a worthy partner against Iran, says the writer. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF officers claim that soldiers in the Rimal neighborhood of the Gaza Strip, risked their lives to extract around 200 million shekels intended for the Palestinian Authority, according to Saar Pelsner, editor of the "Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal" program, in an interview with 103FM on Sunday.

According to army officials, the incident took place during an attack on the area of the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City when the forces arrived at the building of the "Palestine" bank following the detection of sniper fire from the direction of the bank.

The sources with whom Pelsner spoke stated that the IDF soldiers worked to retrieve the money intended for the PA's bank accounts and, according to them, "had to take certain risks to do so," but they didn't clarify which.

