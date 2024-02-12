Two hostages rescued in Rafah, IDF heavily struck southern Gaza Strip
US sees 'real progress' on framework for release of hostages in Gaza
Although there were still some "significant" gaps to close, the official said, adding, "It's pretty much there.”
Negotiators working on a phased framework deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by the in Gaza have made "real progress" over the last few weeks, a senior Biden administration official said on Sunday.
The hostage release deal was the main focus of the 45-minute telephone call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, although there were still some "significant" gaps to close, the official said, adding, "It's pretty much there."
IDF soldiers risked their lives to secure funds meant for PA in heart of Gaza Strip
Source stated that the soldiers worked to retrieve the money intended for the PA's bank accounts and, according to them, "had to take certain risks to do so," but they didn't clarify which.
IDF officers claim that soldiers in the Rimal neighborhood of the Gaza Strip, risked their lives to extract around 200 million shekels intended for the Palestinian Authority, according to Saar Pelsner, editor of the "Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal" program, in an interview with 103FM on Sunday.
According to army officials, the incident took place during an attack on the area of the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City when the forces arrived at the building of the "Palestine" bank following the detection of sniper fire from the direction of the bank.
The sources with whom Pelsner spoke stated that the IDF soldiers worked to retrieve the money intended for the PA's bank accounts and, according to them, "had to take certain risks to do so," but they didn't clarify which.
Turkish factory refuses to produce Israel, IDF flags amid tensions between countries
Approximately three weeks prior, the Turkish government had removed Israel from its list of export destination countries effectively withdrawing support for businesses engaged in trade with Israel.
An Israeli businessman was denied service for a $900 order of Israeli and IDF flags from a producer in Turkey on Sunday, Israeli media reported.
A major flag factory in Istanbul refused to produce Israeli and IDF cone flags for an Israeli client. This decision came amidst strained relations between the two countries and reflects the Turkish government’s official move to cease supporting or subsidizing exports to Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
The incident unfolded when businessman Ronnie Miley, who had previously placed orders with the factory, attempted to make a purchase worth nearly $900.
IDF conducted multiple strikes in southern Gaza Strip, at least 22 killed - report
The IDF announced that it conducted multiple strikes in the Southern Gaza Strip, early on Monday morning.
At least 22 Palestinians have been killed in the aftermath of the attacks according to Israeli media sources that quote the gaza Health Ministry, although some sources report higher numbers than others.
While more details are yet to come, the IDF said that it hit multiple "quality" targets in the Shabourah district, which is located in the center of Rafah.
The IDF has also announced that the attacks have ceased.
Egypt may become an unstoppable enemy for Israel, former IDF general warns
"For years, they've been building highways into Sinai. We're the target. They're not building the army for anywhere else," retired Major General Yitzhak Brik said.
At the beginning of the program on 103FM, Arel Segal and the guest presenter, retired Major-General Yitzhak Brik, discussed the progress of the fighting in the Gaza Strip and the weakening of Hamas.
"There are reports that the head of the Mossad is formulating the Israeli response to the mediators' proposals, although it is unclear if there is a coherent strategy in light of Hamas's response," said Segal. "How can we advance here before we're in a military event? The issue of the hostages is a strategic event."
He added further, "We see that the IDF's ability to tail Hamas is diminishing, as well as the level of operational mistakes. The question after today is very significant. There was a dream here from the perspective of those who managed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, [but] the pressure on the government did not work."
Abbas to propose Palestinian unity govt. to Qatari Emir - report
The proposed head of the new government will reportedly be Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, the head of the Palestinian Investment Fund.
PA leader Mahmoud Abbas will discuss a new Palestinian unity government with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday.
Details are still scarce, but according to the report, this new government will be technocratic in nature and led by experts, rather than political. The proposed head of the new government will reportedly be Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, the head of the Palestinian Investment Fund.
Additionally, Abbas reportedly requested that the proposal be presented to Hamas leadership, through the Qatari Emir, when the two parties meet next Monday in Doha to discuss a Gaza rehabilitation plan.
The plan can potentially include unification with Hamas
Hostages rescued from Rafah arrive at Sheba hospital, gov't officials react
The forces stealthily entered the building where the hostages were held, as the surrounding apartments were full of armed terrorists.
Two Israeli hostages arrived at Sheba Hospital after they were rescued from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, and brought back to Israel, by a joint IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police operation, the IDF announced early Monday morning.
The hostages, Fernando Simon Herman (61) and Louis Norbeto (70), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.
The two hostages were rescued as part of an operation that began with heavy IDF airstrikes in the Shabura district in central Rafah.
The IDF also said that the hostages were held on the second floor of a building in the heart of Rafah. The forces entered the building stealthily, as the surrounding apartments were full of armed terrorists.
Additionally, the IAF stopped an attempt by Hamas to hit the rescuers leaving the scene.

Shin Bet, IDF rescues 2 hostages from Rafah
The operation freeing two Argentinian hostages from Nir Yitzhak, Fernando Herman and Louis Norbeto, started with dozens of airstrikes against Hamas's Shabura battalion.
The Shin Bet, IDF and special police forces early morning on Monday rescued two hostages from Hamas in the heart of Rafah.
Around 1:00 a.m., the operation freeing two Argentinian hostages from Nir Yitzhak, Fernando Herman and Louis Norbeto, started with dozens of airstrikes against Hamas's Shabura battalion so they would not understand the true goal of rescuing the hostages, ages 61 and 70.
Two family members of the hostages were previously freed during the November 23-30 hostage exchange.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says