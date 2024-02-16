Jerusalem Post
Germany-Ukraine security agreement seals support against Russia for ten years

By REUTERS

Germany will continue to help Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes and aims to provide long-term military support to fully restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, said a security agreement signed by the two countries on Friday.

Both countries agreed to continue working to ensure that the costs to Russia for its aggression continue to rise, including through sanctions and export controls. Russian sovereign assets should remain immobilized until Russia had paid for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.

The agreement was valid for ten years, it said.

 

