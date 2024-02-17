German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday in Munich that to establish a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, there needs to be a guarantee that something like the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas can never happen again.
Germany's Baerbock: For two-state solution, need to ensure no repeat of Oct. 7
