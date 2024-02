The two Israeli hostages rescued by the IDF in Rafah last week called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send delegates to ceasefire talks in Cairo, saying that only a hostage deal will ensure the release of every captive.

"We cannot rescue all 134 hostages in heroic operations," Luis Har and Fernando Merman said in a statement with their family members who were freed in last year's hostage deal, Clara Merman and Gabriella and Mia Leimberg.