Senior Hezbollah official: 'Every point in Israel within Hezbollah's missile range'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2024 23:03

Hassan Fadlallah, a Lebanese member of parliament and senior Hezbollah official, told Al Jazeera that everywhere in Israel was within range of Hezbollah missiles, Ynet reported on Monday.

He stated that Israel "wants to apply military pressure to calm its residents who live in the north. From day one, threats to destroy Lebanon have been issued. Israel is not in a position to set conditions."

He further added, according to Ynet, "Every point in Israel is within the range of Hezbollah missiles. The resistance has prepared all scenarios and is ready for the worst possibilities." 



