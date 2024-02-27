Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Putin vows to boost Russian special forces' ability to strike

By REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin promised late on Monday to increase the mobility and striking potential of Russia's special operations forces, saying this is a key priority to make the country's army stronger.

"We will continue to strengthen the Special Operations Forces, increase their mobility and striking potential, and arm them with new-generation weapons and equipment," Putin said in a congratulatory video message issued ahead of the Feb. 27 Special Operations Forces Day in Russia.

"Let me emphasize that this is one of the key priorities for the long-term development of the army and navy."

Poland FM warns US: you're to blame if Russia advances in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 01:15 AM
Biden hopes to have a ceasefire in Israeli conflict by next Monday
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 12:49 AM
Israel offers to release 400 Palestinian prisoners for hostages - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:55 PM
Three Russian civilians killed by Ukranian drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:34 PM
Germany's Scholz speaks out against an Israeli operation in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:40 PM
Hamas disinclined to approve US hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:01 PM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic graffiti 
By MICHAEL STARR
02/26/2024 09:59 PM
US, Germany were having early discussions about Navalny swap
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 07:18 PM
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks but problems fester
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 06:26 PM
Haniyeh meets with Qatari emir in Doha - Hamas statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 06:20 PM
Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 05:53 PM
David Edri, husband of 'cookie Rachel', dies age 68
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:52 PM
Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:50 PM
Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:39 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM