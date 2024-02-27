Putin vows to boost Russian special forces' ability to strike

President Vladimir Putin promised late on Monday to increase the mobility and striking potential of Russia's special operations forces, saying this is a key priority to make the country's army stronger.

"We will continue to strengthen the Special Operations Forces, increase their mobility and striking potential, and arm them with new-generation weapons and equipment," Putin said in a congratulatory video message issued ahead of the Feb. 27 Special Operations Forces Day in Russia.

"Let me emphasize that this is one of the key priorities for the long-term development of the army and navy."