Election results in Tiberias, Lod, Petah Tikvah, and Rishon Lezion released

Mayoral election results were declared in Tiberias, Lod, Petah Tikvah, and Rishon Lezion on Wednesday morning, with four mayors elected.

Shas candidate Yosef Nevea won the mayoral election in Tiberias with 46% of the vote, compared to 26% for Aviv Yitzhak and 26% for Ron Kobi.

Incumbent Lod mayor Yair Rabivo has been declared the winner of the Lod mayoral office with 66.8% after tallying half of the votes. Yoram Marciano, who ran against him, has 31.2% support.

After counting 56.3% of the polling stations in Petah Tikva, Mayor Rami Greenberg received 87.5% of the votes and will continue for another term. Gennady Burshavsky received 6.4% of the votes and Anat Zanzori 6%.

After counting 269 polling stations out of 340 in Rishon Lezion, the incumbent mayor Raz Kinstlich won 92.1% of the votes and will continue for another term. His opponent Yitzhak Abslomov received 7.9% of the votes.