The Palestinian Authority has received 407 million shekel ($114 million) from Israel, with more funds on the way in the coming days, following an agreement earlier this month to release frozen tax funds, the Norwegian government said on Thursday.
Palestinian Authority receives $114 million from Israel, Norway says
By REUTERS02/29/2024 03:27 PM
