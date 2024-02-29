Jerusalem Post
Palestinian Authority receives $114 million from Israel, Norway says

By REUTERS

The Palestinian Authority has received 407 million shekel ($114 million) from Israel, with more funds on the way in the coming days, following an agreement earlier this month to release frozen tax funds, the Norwegian government said on Thursday.

Three suspects arrested for the murder of Ahmed Gofi from Daburiyya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 03:48 PM
Israel says still reviewing access to Al Aqsa over Ramadan
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 03:27 PM
Israel incorporates 650 acres of West Bank land for Ma'ale Adumim
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 02:09 PM
Airdropped aid to Gaza blown back into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 01:09 PM
IDF jets struck Hezbollah targets following morning rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 11:55 AM
Putin: West seeks to weaken Russia from within
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 11:28 AM
El Al Israel Airlines posts higher Q4 profit, boosted by Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 10:26 AM
US examining Moldovan breakaway region after request for Russian help
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 10:09 AM
Suspicious object found attached to Tel Aviv vehicle near US Embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 08:50 AM
Canada to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gazans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 07:19 AM
IDF attack kills 25 in Nuseirat camp in Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 06:05 AM
Trump is disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 02:20 AM
UK government increases security funding for Jewish community
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 11:30 PM
Helicopter crash lands in ocean off Norway, all 6 aboard rescued
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 10:24 PM
Israel's judicial commitee to discuss justice's removal from High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 09:07 PM