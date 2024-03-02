Israeli delegation to arrive to Cairo for ceasefire-hostage release negotiation

An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday as part of negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip, KAN reported citing Egyptian sources.

According to the report, the Israeli delegation will present the names of the Palestinian terrorists that Israel refuses to release and will demand to receive the list of hostages that will be included in the deal.

Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry, referring to the negotiations, noted: "We cannot say that we have reached an understanding in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas yet," Maariv quoted him as saying.

This is a developing story.