Biden says ceasefire deal is in hands of Hamas

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages is in the hands of Hamas, and a ceasefire was necessary to get more aid into Gaza.

"We must get more aid into Gaza," Biden told reporters.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan responded on Tuesday that an exchange of prisoners can only happen after a ceasefire takes place.

"We say to Washington, what is more important than sending aid (to Gaza) is stopping its supply of weapons to Israel," he told a press conference in Beirut.

