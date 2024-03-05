Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says ceasefire deal is in hands of Hamas

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 5, 2024 19:30

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages is in the hands of Hamas, and a ceasefire was necessary to get more aid into Gaza.

"We must get more aid into Gaza," Biden told reporters.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan responded on Tuesday that an exchange of prisoners can only happen after a ceasefire takes place.

"We say to Washington, what is more important than sending aid (to Gaza) is stopping its supply of weapons to Israel," he told a press conference in Beirut.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
President Herzog, education minister meets to resolve Israel Prize drama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 06:52 PM
Israeli strike kills three civilians in south Lebanon, states mayor
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 PM
Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort French military planes
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:28 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu promises freedom of worship during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 06:16 PM
Blinken urges Israel to maximize aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 04:54 PM
Russia says US and NATO are stepping up military activity in Arctic
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 03:14 PM
Indian citizen killed in Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel named
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 11:16 AM
IDF destroys home of accomplice involved in a terror attack in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 08:06 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region - GFZ
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 AM
Russia asks for probe into West's possible involvement in Stalin's death
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:33 AM
Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 05:32 AM
Singapore signed exclusive deal with Taylor Swift, says PM
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 03:01 AM
UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:45 PM
IDF quickly responds to Hezbollah rockets in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 10:21 PM
US optimistic on maritime aid route to Gaza - State Dept
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:59 PM