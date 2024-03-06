Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany calls on Israel to withdraw West Bank settlements approvals

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 6, 2024 20:40

Germany on Wednesday called on the Israeli government to immediately withdraw the approval of further settlements in the West Bank, saying building settlements in Palestinian territories was a serious violation of international law.

Commenting on Israel's Supreme Planning Authority approving plans for constructing around 3,500 new housing units in the settlements of Ma'ale Adumim, Kedar and Efrat in the West Bank, the ministry said: "We strongly condemn the approval of further settlement units in the West Bank."

Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:10 PM
Houthis' Al-masirah TV says US, Britain target Yemen's Hodeidah airport
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:09 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:04 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 08:43 PM
US will continue to hold Houthis accountable after deadly Red Sea attack
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:34 PM
Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 06:45 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 05:36 PM
Qatar pledges additional $25 mln funding to UNRWA - statement
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:00 PM
Ex-world chess No.1 Kasparov added to Russian 'terrorists and extremists
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:39 PM
Egypt, IMF sign $8 billion loan deal
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:26 PM
Eylon Levy: 'Deradicalization in Gaza in needed for a pathway to peace'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 04:05 PM
Hamas deputy delivers ceasefire agreement to Egyptian intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 02:26 PM
EU working on creating maritime humanitarian corridor to support Gazans
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:25 PM
Housing units construction approved east of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 01:24 PM
Russian warns of conflict with NATO, citing 'threats'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:23 PM