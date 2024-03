Hamas's delegation left Cairo on Wednesday with Gaza hostage talks ongoing until an agreement is reached with Israel, the terror group said in a statement.

A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said on Thursday that Israel had "thwarted" all mediators' efforts to reach an agreement.

He told Reuters that Israel was rejecting Hamas's demands to end its offensive in Gaza, withdraw its forces, and ensure freedom of entry for aid, and the return of displaced people.