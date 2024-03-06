Israel's National Security Council calls on public to 'act responsibly' when traveling on Ramadan

Israel's National Security Council issued an announcement on Wednesday calling on the public "to act responsibly when traveling abroad and to act in accordance with the recommendations" of its travel warnings in light of Ramadan.

"This period [Ramadan] has a unique religious meaning in the Muslim world. Muslim terrorist organizations see Ramadan as an opportunity to carry out attacks and acts of violence," the statement read.

Incitement by radical Islam on Ramadan

Palestinians mount a national flag in a protest on the last Friday of Ramadan ahead of the prayer in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 29, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"During this period, the incitement and calls by elements of radical Islam...to carry out attacks are increasing. The National Security Council estimates that the terrorist organizations are expected to make use of the Iron Swords Operation along with tensions around the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to incite activists and supporters to carry out attacks against Israelis/Western targets."

The National Security Council also noted Hamas's and Palestinian Islamic Jihad's calls for terror attacks during Ramadan, which could also take place abroad.

However, the statement also said no change was being made to the already existing travel warnings.