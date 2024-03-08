US strikes Houthi targets across Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) attacked five Houthi targets on Friday morning, according to a CENTCOM report.
The targets hit included four mobile anti-cruise missiles and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle in areas of Yemen that are under Houthi jurisdiction.
March 7 Red Sea UpdateBetween the hours of 3:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled… pic.twitter.com/WBrJ0kmiTJ— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2024