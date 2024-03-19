Jerusalem Post
Germany detains two over suspected Islamist attack plot on Swedish parliament

By REUTERS

Germany has detained two suspected Islamic State (IS) members for allegedly planning an attack on the Swedish parliament, the federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Two Afghan nationals identified as Ibrahim MG and Ramin N were detained in the eastern German city of Gera on suspicion of plotting an attack in retaliation for Koran burnings in Sweden, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutors, the suspects joined Islamic State Khorasan Province, a branch of the militant Islamist group, in 2023 and had collected donations of around 2,000 euros ($2,170.00) for the organization.

