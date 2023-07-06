The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sweden is considering making Quran burnings illegal

The Swedish government is considering whether to make burning the Quran and other holy books illegal following outrage over a recent Quran burning that took place in Stockholm.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2023 17:15
A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023.
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

The Swedish government is examining whether it could make setting the Quran or other holy books on fire illegal, as recent Quran burnings have damaged Sweden's security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from the Pope. The Swedish Security services said such action left the country less safe.

The police denied several applications earlier this year for protests that were set to include burning the Quran, citing security concerns, but courts have since overturned the police's decisions, saying such acts are protected by Sweden's far-reaching freedom of speech laws.

Sweden's justice minister said on Thursday that the government is analyzing the situation and whether the law needs to be changed.

"We have to ask ourselves whether the current order is good or whether there is reason to reconsider it," Strommer told Aftonbladet.

A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO) A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)

Sweden's NATO bid at risk

He added that Sweden had become a "prioritized target" for attacks.

"We can see that the Quran burning last week has generated threats to our internal security," he said.

The incident has also damaged Sweden's bid to join NATO, with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan saying his country cannot ratify Sweden's application before Quran burnings are stopped.



