Israel Police, Shin Bet foil suicide terror attack in the West Bank

Israeli West Bank Police, under the direction of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), arrested a terrorist who intended to carry out a suicide attack and eliminated three more terrorists in Aqabat Jabr in the Jordan Valley division on Thursday evening, according to a Police statement.

Police Special Forces intervened together with IDF troops under the guidance of the Shin Bet in the area of the Jordan Valley Division, following the suspicion of a terrorist carrying out a suicide attack in the near future.

As part of the joint operation, the undercover force arrived in a tactical advance covertly at the terrorist's family home and closed in on the building. When the undercover forces arrived at the location, the terrorist tried to escape.

During an exchange of fire and grenades at the IDF, the undercover force responded, eliminating three terrorists. The terrorist who failed to escape was arrested by the fighters and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.