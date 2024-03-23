Jerusalem Post
Southern Command chief: We'll only stop when all terrorists are in our hands

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 23, 2024 17:16

The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command said on Saturday in Shifa Hospital, "We will end this operation only when the last of the terrorists is in our hands - dead or alive," the IDF reported Saturday.

The Southern Command Commanding Officer, Yaron Finkelman, held a situation assessment at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday with the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A.

Commanders at situation assessment in Gaza, March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Commanders at situation assessment in Gaza, March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Finkelman said, "The operation here in Shifa is significant. A daring, tricky, and most impressive operation so far. It struck hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists, and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets."

"We are continuing with this operation, the leadership of the commanders is excellent, and we will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands - alive or dead. Great appreciation for the soldiers, great appreciation for the commanders, keep moving forward, do not stop for a moment."



