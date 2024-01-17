Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Shayetet 13 unit and reaffirmed that the war must end with the complete destruction of Hamas on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived today to visit Shayetet 13 at the unit's base in Atlit. Once he arrived, he received an overview of the unit's activities in the various combat sectors since the outbreak of the war, with an emphasis on the Gaza Strip, where the forces operate above and below ground against Hamas targets.

Afterward, The defense minister held a briefing on the activities of the forces in the underground space and expressed his appreciation for the unit's hard work in these complex situations. At the end of the visit, Minister Gallant held a dialogue with the unit's active and reserve fighters and emphasized that the unit would receive the resources required to carry out its various operations

'I hear the rumors - we will continue fighting until victory'

In the discourse with the fighters, the defense minister stated, "I hear the rumors - we will continue fighting until victory. Not near, not almost, not basically - but until we destroy the Hamas organization, take all of its significant military capabilities, and remove it from power in Gaza. Also, in the context of the hostages - we have no right to stop the fighting as long as there are hostages in Gaza, the only way to bring hostages home is military pressure.

The Minister continued, "What is being done in the northern area of Gaza is a dismantling of the capabilities, the regimental frameworks, and as a result, the IDF can maneuver from place to place. Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia are in the same situation in the eastern part of the strip, and we will get there in Khan Yunis as well. Minister of Defence Yoav Galant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi seen during a tour on near the border with Lebanon, northern Israel, March 16, 2023. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

"When this war does end, it will be according to the achievement. The achievement is that Hamas does not function as a military framework government, and we are able to take any action that is required in terms of our freedom of action to operate in the field," He continued.

"There will be no life for the State of Israel if anyone can start a war and kill, kidnap, rape, and abuse such numbers of people, and the State of Israel is silent." Advertisement

"There is only one law for an act like what was done on the seventh of October - Elimination as an organization. Hamas has more than 9,000 dead, we need to double that number, and that is not enough either."

Gallant finished by saying, "For those who planned trips in the summer, this will not happen. We are in a continuous battle over time with changing trends, it will affect everything you do - the operations, the trainings, the way you build the forces. We will support you and help you,"