IDF eliminates terrorist in Jenin en route to commit terror attack

The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist in Jenin in a drone strike on Thursday night, the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement on Friday morning.

The terrorist, identified as Yasser Hanoun, was on his way to commit a shooting attack and had carried out several terrorist attacks against Israeli forces and Israeli towns in recent weeks.

According to Palestinian reports, a second Palestinian, identified as Saeed Jaradat, was killed in the strike as well and over 10 others were injured.

"Our jihad continues and our weapons are deployed in all arenas. It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom," said the Jenin branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday night.

IDF strikes terrorists in Jenin. February 22, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Second airstrike in Jenin in matter of days

The strike comes two days after the IDF and Border Police arrested 14 suspects in Jenin and eliminated three terrorists in the city. During the raid, the forces uncovered explosives buried under roads.

The IDF also carried out an airstrike against terrorists during the raid in Jenin on Tuesday night.

Since the war began, thousands of terrorist suspects have been arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including over 1,000 Hamas members.