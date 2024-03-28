Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli court rules Mexican ex-diplomat accused of rape extraditable

By REUTERS

Reuters reported that on Thursday, an Israeli court ruled that a former Mexican diplomat who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape in one of his home country's most prominent #MeToo cases is extraditable.

Andres Roemer, a former consul-general to San Francisco and ambassador to UNESCO, was arrested in Israel last year following extradition requests filed by Mexico in 2021. He has denied the allegations against him.

Generally, Israel's justice minister must sign off on extraditions before they can be carried out. The Justice Ministry did not immediately say when that might happen.

For the time being, Jerusalem District Court ordered Roemer placed under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet, according to the ruling seen by Reuters.

IDF confirms killing of Hamas senior official at Gaza's Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 08:23 PM
Earthquake felt in Israel's Samaria, Jordan Valley regions
By WALLA!
03/28/2024 08:02 PM
Yair Lapid scrapes through Yesh Atid's first primaries in tight contest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 07:48 PM
High Court: Israel must freeze funding for haredi students not drafted
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
03/28/2024 07:39 PM
Israel's Shin Bet chief, Egyptian intel head meet in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 07:13 PM
US House to deliver Mayorkas impeachment to Senate April 10
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 07:04 PM
Two Russian children arrested for 'terrorism' related posts
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:41 PM
Netanyahu to hostage soldiers' families: I will bring them all home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 06:28 PM
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 06:19 PM
White House says it's 'too soon' to judge new PA government
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/28/2024 05:19 PM
Moshe Gafni on IDF haredi draft: No future without Torah studies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 05:14 PM
Saudi Arabia reports surge in foreign investments for Q4 2023
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/28/2024 04:43 PM
Israel's war cabinet postpones planned Thursday meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 04:01 PM
Fire erupts near Beit She'an, northern Israel, due to rocket shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 03:26 PM
Palestinian suspect arrested for driving through West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 12:15 PM