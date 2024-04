Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday with Coalition Whip Ofir Katz to ensure the closure of Qatari state-funded news outlet, Al Jazeera, in Israel as soon as the Knesset passed the law enabling such an action, the Likud stated.

The law, which would enable the prime minister to shut down Al Jazeera's broadcasts in Israel, is set to undergo its second and third reading in the Knesset on Monday evening.

Netanyahu reportedly said he would do so as soon as he was able.