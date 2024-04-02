Jerusalem Post
'Revitalized PA essential': Blinken talks with Mahmoud Abbas after new PA cabinet announced

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 07:10

The US urged the new Palestinian Authority cabinet to implement necessary reforms in a call on Monday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and PA President Mahmoud Abbas, a spokesperson for the State Department said. 

Blinken emphasized that a "revitalized PA is essential" to delivering results for Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza, according to the State Department. 

Blinken said that the US is continuing to advance a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal that would also facilitate a surge of crucial humanitarian assistance into Gaza and "create a pathway to a more enduring peace," the State Department said, also saying that "The Secretary underscored the US commitment to the realization of the creation of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel."



