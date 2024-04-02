Belgian Holocaust survivors' home graffitied with swastika and 'Gaza free'

A home for Holocaust survivors was vandalized with a swastika and "Gaza free" graffiti in Fleron, Belgium, the European Jewish Congress said on Tuesday.
"This is blatant, targeted antisemitism," said EJC. "It's another disturbing incident in the wave of vile antisemitism that has swept the country since Hamas's brutal attack on Israel.
