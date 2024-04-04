Polish PM says family of Polish aid worker killed in Gaza should get compensation from Israel

Israel should apologize and pay compensation to the family of a Polish national who was among seven aid workers killed in an airstrike in Gaza, Poland's prime minister and the president said on Thursday.

Citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, the NGO said.

Damian Sobol, 35, was a relief worker and lived in the city of Przemysl in southeastern Poland, according to the city's mayor, Wojciech Bakun.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference, "We will expect... an immediate explanation of the circumstances and compensation for the victims' relatives."

President Andrzej Duda joined his call for an apology, compensation, and investigation from Israel while also criticizing Israel's ambassador to Poland for his comments after the incident.

Israel's ambassador to Poland responds to remarks

Ambassador Yacov Livne said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday that the "extreme right and left" in Poland were accusing Israel of intentional murder, adding that "antisemites will always remain antisemites." World Central Kitchen (WCK) barge loaded with food arrives off the Gaza coast, where there is risk of famine after five months of Israel's military campaign, in this handout image released March 15, 2024. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

"The authorities in Israel speak in a very subdued and sensitive manner. Unfortunately, their ambassador in Poland cannot maintain such delicacy, which is unacceptable," Duda said during a televised speech on NATO's anniversary.

"Today, Mr. Ambassador is making these relations very difficult. This is my assessment."

The Polish foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador for Friday.

Israel did not have an ambassador in Poland for months under the previous government due to a row over Holocaust education trips for Israeli students to Poland. He was reinstated last year.