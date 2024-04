President Herzog landed in Rwanda on Sunday morning, the President's Spokesperson said.

Herzog's visit will only last for a few hours. He will participate in diplomatic meetings with international leaders to emphasize the importance of returning the hostages. President Isaac Herzog lands in Rwanda. April 7, 2024. (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

He will also participate in the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, the spokesperson added.