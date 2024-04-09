Jerusalem Post
Russia arrests former official who planned bomb attack

By REUTERS

A court in the Russian city of Tambov arrested a former military prosecutors' office employee on Tuesday who planned to blow up two buildings in the city, the RIA news agency reported.

Indonesian Air Force plane drops humanitarian aid in Gaza
By BARAK RAVID
04/10/2024 01:16 AM
Iran announces breakthroughs in nuclear medical technology
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
04/09/2024 11:57 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 11:50 PM
USAID chief Power sees 'sea change' in assistance for Gaza, wants more
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 11:47 PM
Full PA membership at UN is dangerous - senate foreign affairs members
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:45 PM
Haredi rioters clash with police, block ambulances in Jerusalem
By ALON HACHMON
04/09/2024 11:30 PM
VP Kamala Harris meets with families of Israeli-American hostages
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:25 PM
Hostage family members meet with senators in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:42 PM
Israel-US meeting on Rafah operation set for coming weeks
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 10:31 PM
IDF destroys Israeli drone shot down by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:23 PM
Biden holds 4 point lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 09:54 PM
Rep. operatives to pay $1.25 m for robocalls threatening Black voters
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 09:51 PM
Three people dead in shooting incident in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 08:08 PM
Germany denies accusation of aiding a genocide in Gaza at World Court
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 07:45 PM
Hostage deal proposal includes release of 900 Palestinian prisoners
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 07:31 PM