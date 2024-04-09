Jerusalem Post
UK and Rwanda 'look forward' to first migrant deportation flights in spring

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame are looking forward to the first flights under Britain's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda taking off in the spring, a readout of their meeting said on Tuesday.

"The leaders also discussed the pioneering UK and Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership which will break the business model of criminal gangs risking lives at sea, and the Prime Minister updated President Kagame on the next stages of the legislation in Parliament," Sunak's Downing Street office said in the statement.

"Both leaders looked forward to flights departing to Rwanda in the spring."

