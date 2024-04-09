Jerusalem Post
Iceland picks Bjarni Benediktsson as next prime minister

By REUTERS

Bjarni Benediktsson said on Tuesday he will become the country's next prime minister, replacing Katrin Jakobsdottir who last week announced she would resign and run for president, public broadcaster RUV reported.

Benediktsson, head of the pro-business, right-wing Independence Party, now serves as foreign minister in a broad three-party coalitionand was previously prime minister in a short-lived government from January to November of 2017.

He takes the helm at a time of uncertainty in Iceland after recent volcanic eruptions triggered the indefinite evacuation of thousands of people, adding to pressures on an economy already facing high inflation and soaring interest rates.

Iran says Israeli presence in UAE is a threat
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 05:32 PM
Police refuse to hand over body of Walid Daqqah, fear provocations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 05:23 PM
Russia: Ukraine attacked Zaporizhzia nuclear plant again
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 04:52 PM
UK and Rwanda 'look forward' to migrant deportation flights in Spring
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 04:45 PM
IDF maps terrorist's house for destruction, arrests nine in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 03:24 PM
Netanyahu: 'We will complete elimination of Hamas, including in Rafah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 03:10 PM
Russia arrests former official who planned bomb attack
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 02:29 PM
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 01:14 PM
French FM suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 10:12 AM
Russia and China to cooperate in fight against terrorism
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 07:28 AM
Ukraine says it destroys all 20 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 07:11 AM
US military says it destroyed Houthi air defense, drone systems
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 04:17 AM
Iran's FM inaugurates new building for Damascus consular services
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 12:09 AM
Unrecognized aircrafts invade Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 11:46 PM
State Independence Day ceremony to be held without audience - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 07:50 PM