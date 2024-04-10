Jerusalem Post
Gantz: 'We will enter Rafah and go back to Khan Yunis'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 10, 2024 17:29

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said during a press conference in Sderot on Wednesday that Hamas was militarily defeated following the IDF's operation in Gaza.  

"From a military point of view - Hamas is defeated. Its fighters are eliminated or in hiding. Its abilities are cut off, and we will continue to strike what remains.

"Victory will come step by step. We are on our way to it, and we will not stop. We will enter Rafah. We will return to Khan Yunis. And we will operate in Gaza. Wherever there are terror targets - the IDF will be there," he added. 

He also stated that Israel "must build an American-led regional alliance," among others, by expanding "a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia and other countries in a way that will bring about a strategic reversal in the region."

