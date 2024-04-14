Netanyahu speaks with Biden in light of Iranian attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden early Sunday morning about the Iranian drone and missile attack against Israel overnight.

Biden said he reaffirmed "America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel" in his conversation with Netanyahu, adding that "Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," according to a readout from the White House.

The US president added that he would convene leaders of the G7 to coordinate a "united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack."

"My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people," added Biden.