Biden says commitment to Israel's security is ironclad after meeting with National Security Council

President Joe Biden posted a picture of him meeting with his national security team at the White House on X.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden posted.

Members of Congress across the aisle are expressing support for Israel as Iran launched its first wave of ballistic missiles at Jewish state.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a longtime supporter of Israel who created division across the Jewish community last month when calling for elections in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the US will do everything to support Israel's defense against Iran.

Roger Wicker, the highest ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said this is the moment for the US to show it stands together with its allies. Drones are seen at a site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on April 20, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

"Our shared enemies, including Iran and their proxies, need to know our commitment is unwavering," Wicker said in a statement. "We must join with Israel to ensure that Iran’s aggression is met with resolute action and resounding strength.”

Comments from additional members of Congress

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz (D-FL) said President Biden warned Iran not to escalate its terrorism against Israel.

"He’s shown his ironclad support for Israel and committed to defend its people from Iranian attacks. I stand with Israel and thank our Commander-In-Chief for backing up words with action to counter malign threats in the Middle East," Wasserman-Shulz said.

Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens said "President Biden has made clear our steadfast commitment to stand by the Israeli people in their hour of need. I am monitoring the situation closely and praying for all those in the region."

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) reiterated that "America unequivocally stands with Israel and we will always support its right to defend itself from Iranian aggression."

Rosen said she's monitoring the developing situation and will work to ensure Israel has everything it needs to protect itself against Iran and its terrorist proxies.

New York Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres said Iran is the single most destabilizing force in the Middle East.

Torres said Iran must be held accountable for the aggression it has long shown toward Israel directly and also indirectly through proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat from Florida, said the US-Israel relationship is ironclad.

"Iran’s attacks underscore the urgent need to pass vital supplemental security assistance to Israel immediately," Frankel said on X. "As President Biden has said, the United States will stand with Israel and support their defense against Iranian attacks."

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) served in both the US military and the IDF. He's a strong supporter of Israel and has been highly critical of President Biden's handling of the war since October 7.

"Iran just launched drone strikes at innocent Israeli civilians. This is a direct result of Joe Biden’s lack of leadership," Mast said on X.

"The White House should be standing resolutely with Israel. Instead, they’ve spent months kissing up to the terrorist regime in Tehran to appease a few loud, far-left, and anti-American lawmakers in Congress."