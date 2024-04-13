Iran launches dozens of drones toward Israel

Dozens of drones were airborne from Iran toward Israel on Saturday night, as Israel prepared to defend against the expected Iranian strike, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed on Saturday night

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message said that "in recent years, and even more so in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.

He warned Tehran that "whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with steadfastness and determination."

"Together we will overcome all our enemies," he said as he urged Israelis to listen to the Home Front Command directives and thanked Israel's allies such as the US, France and Great Britain for standing with the Jewish state..

*Our defense systems are deployed. We are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and attack," Netanyahu said, as he stressed that the IDF, the state and the public were strong.