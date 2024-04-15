Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran says there was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 15, 2024 12:15

No pre-arranged agreement was made with any country prior to Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Tehran says this strike is "self-defense" following Israel's April 1 bombing of its embassy compound in Syria's capital.

Regional officials, including Iran's foreign minister, said Tehran had given notice to neighboring countries days before its attack.

However, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani cautioned that no pre-arranged deal was made with any country regarding how Tehran would approach its military response to Israel.

Iran drone attack: UAE, Saudi Arabia shared intel with US, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 11:48 AM
IDF soldiers thwart attempted stabbing in West Bank junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 11:44 AM
EasyJet cancels all April flights from Israel ahead of Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 11:37 AM
Israel war cabinet to reconvene at 2 p.m. in Iran standoff, source say
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:13 AM
Six people injured after man crashes car into supermarket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 10:34 AM
Court rules: Palestinian Diab family to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah
By BINI ASHKENAZI
04/15/2024 09:33 AM
IAF intercepts UAV prior to entering Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:46 AM
Education Ministry: Schools in Israel will open at 10 a.m. on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:17 AM
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 03:32 AM
Saudi crown prince and Iraqi PM discuss avoiding regional conflict
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 12:51 AM
Egypt's FM expresses need for restraint after Iran drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 09:38 PM
Britain summons Iran's ‍chargé d'affaires over drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:23 PM
US and Iran had contact through Swiss intermediaries ahead of attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:46 PM
Jordan FM summons Iranian ambassador
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:39 PM