Iran says there was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

No pre-arranged agreement was made with any country prior to Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Tehran says this strike is "self-defense" following Israel's April 1 bombing of its embassy compound in Syria's capital.

Regional officials, including Iran's foreign minister, said Tehran had given notice to neighboring countries days before its attack.

However, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani cautioned that no pre-arranged deal was made with any country regarding how Tehran would approach its military response to Israel.