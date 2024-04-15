Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ahead of Passover, EasyJet cancels all flights out of Israel for April - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Budget airline EasyJet has canceled thousands of flights from Israel to Europe for the entire month of April, KAN reported Monday. 

The cancellation comes before most of its customers and travel agents have been informed, though they are expected to be notified in the coming days, according to KAN. 

The UK-based airline company is the first to cancel all of its flights from Israel for the entire month.

Numerous airlines have canceled flights in the region following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning. However, those cancelations have only been for a few days. 

This comes ahead of the Passover holiday, when thousands of Israelis are expected to travel abroad for vacation.

Iran drone attack: UAE, Saudi Arabia shared intel with US, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 11:48 AM
IDF soldiers thwart attempted stabbing in West Bank junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 11:44 AM
Iran says there was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Is
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:32 AM
Israel war cabinet to reconvene at 2 p.m. in Iran standoff, source say
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:13 AM
Six people injured after man crashes car into supermarket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 10:34 AM
Court rules: Palestinian Diab family to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah
By BINI ASHKENAZI
04/15/2024 09:33 AM
IAF intercepts UAV prior to entering Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:46 AM
Education Ministry: Schools in Israel will open at 10 a.m. on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:17 AM
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 03:32 AM
Saudi crown prince and Iraqi PM discuss avoiding regional conflict
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 12:51 AM
Egypt's FM expresses need for restraint after Iran drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 09:38 PM
Britain summons Iran's ‍chargé d'affaires over drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:23 PM
US and Iran had contact through Swiss intermediaries ahead of attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:46 PM
Jordan FM summons Iranian ambassador
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:39 PM