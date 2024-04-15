Ahead of Passover, EasyJet cancels all flights out of Israel for April - report

Budget airline EasyJet has canceled thousands of flights from Israel to Europe for the entire month of April, KAN reported Monday.

The cancellation comes before most of its customers and travel agents have been informed, though they are expected to be notified in the coming days, according to KAN.

The UK-based airline company is the first to cancel all of its flights from Israel for the entire month.

Numerous airlines have canceled flights in the region following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning. However, those cancelations have only been for a few days.

This comes ahead of the Passover holiday, when thousands of Israelis are expected to travel abroad for vacation.