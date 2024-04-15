IDF destroys Hezbollah launch post, terror targets in southern Lebanon

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets, including a launch post, terrorist infrastructure, and military compounds in the areas of Seddiqine, Matmoura, Labbouneh, and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, in an overnight operation, the IDF announced on Monday.

IDF fighter Jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, April 15, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers also struck and removed additional threats in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Labbouneh in southern Lebanon.

Later on Monday, the IDF said jets struck Hezbollah military buildings in the Markaba and Majdal Zoun areas in southern Lebanon.

The military added that earlier on Monday artillery forces had fired at the areas of Jabal Blat and al-Hamra to remove a threat.

The IDF further noted that in response to the five launches which crossed into the area of Hanita on Monday, troops fired at the sources of the launch.