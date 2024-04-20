Jerusalem Post
US imposes sanctions on suppliers contributing to ballistic missile proliferation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 20, 2024

The United States designated four entities as proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and sanctioned them, according to Executive Order 13382, the US State Department announced Friday.

These entities include three based in the People’s Republic of China and one in Belarus. They have supplied missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programs, including its long-range missile program.

The entities that were noted include Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, and Granpect Co. Ltd.

They have engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery, including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.

