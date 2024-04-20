Condition improving for Bedouin girl who was wounded in Iran attack

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of the 7-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in the Iranian missile attack last Saturday, Israeli media stated Saturday, citing Soroka Medical Center reports.

According to the medical center, she is now breathing on her own. Her condition, however, reportedly continues to be challenging as a result of her severe head injury, and she is hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Saban Children's Hospital at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The girl is from a Bedouin village near Arad, and she was the only casualty of the attack.