Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Condition improving for Bedouin girl who was wounded in Iran attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 20, 2024 18:20

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of the 7-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in the Iranian missile attack last Saturday, Israeli media stated Saturday, citing Soroka Medical Center reports.

According to the medical center, she is now breathing on her own. Her condition, however, reportedly continues to be challenging as a result of her severe head injury, and she is hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Saban Children's Hospital at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The girl is from a Bedouin village near Arad, and she was the only casualty of the attack. 

Polish carrier LOT restores flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 06:43 PM
Fighting flares at Myanmar-Thai border
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 05:39 PM
Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Istanbul
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 05:20 PM
Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto in UN meeting
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 04:01 PM
China's FM says Palestinian state would rectify an injustice
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 03:26 PM
Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss how to boost aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 03:13 PM
Egypt calls on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 01:15 PM
Ukraine conducted large-scale drone attack on Russia- Kyiv source
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 11:40 AM
Russia's Smolensk governor says Ukrainian drone sets fuel depot ablaze
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 10:25 AM
Israel Air Force strike kills six in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2024 05:58 AM
US Senate has agreement on FISA reauthorization, vote on Friday
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 04:59 AM
Iran says it will respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against it
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 02:43 AM
Five high school students wounded in Maryland shooting
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 01:36 AM
US imposes sanctions on suppliers contributing to missile proliferation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2024 01:26 AM
US defense secretary spoke with Israeli counterpart on Friday
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:25 PM