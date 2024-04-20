Jerusalem Post
Due to security situation, entry to some military zones in south will be limited during Passover

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Due to the security situation, this year travelers will be allowed to enter some of the military training zones (firing areas) in the south of the country in a limited capacity during the week of Passover, however most of the firing areas will be closed to travelers, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

In some of these zones, travelers will be allowed to enter by prior arrangement. 

The military zones in the north of the country will remain closed to travelers and access to them is prohibited.

In addition, as part of the situational assessment, the IDF will not open Route 10 to travelers during this period.

Any arrival in military territory requires prior coordination and approval.



