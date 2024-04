There was an attempted shooting and stabbing terror attack at the Beit Einun junction, north of Hebron, according to IDF reports on Sunday.

One terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers, while a second terrorist shot at soldiers from Palestinian territory, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the IDF removed any active threat in the area after killing the attempted stabber and wounding the shooter.

Additionally, there were no additional casualties reported at the scene.