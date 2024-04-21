Hamas claims it fired 20 rockets from southern Lebanon

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades claimed on Sunday that they had fired 20 Grad missiles from southern Lebanon towards Shomera in northern Israel.

Also on Sunday, the IDF struck two buildings where Hezbollah operatives were spotted near Ayta Ash Shaab and terrorist infrastructure near Naqoura and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Israeli military reported.

IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. April 21, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Earlier in the day, two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Rosh Hanikra. In response, the IDF struck a site in Qotrani in southern Lebanon.