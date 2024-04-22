Jerusalem Post
Chairman of House Education Committee to Columbia president: We will hold you accountable

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Representative Virginia Foxx, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, wrote a letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik on Sunday calling for the "expulsion and termination of employment" of students and faculty who have violated university rules over the course of ongoing demonstrations there about the Israel-Hamas war. 

In the letter, which is also addressed to the co-chairs of the university's board of trustees and cites 22 separate incidents, Foxx wrote that "Columbia’s continued failure to restore order and safety promptly to campus constitutes a major breach of the University’s Title VI obligations, upon which federal financial assistance is contingent, and which must immediately be rectified.

"If you do not rectify this danger, then the Committee will not hesitate in holding you accountable," the congresswoman wrote. 

