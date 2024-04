Three teenagers were moderately injured in a car accident at the Shmariyahu East interchange on Monday.

The three teenagers, an 18-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, were injured when a vehicle overturned on Road 531 at the Shmariyahu East interchange.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to Meir Medical Center.