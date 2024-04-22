Jerusalem Post
Belgian foreign minister: New Iran sanctions should include Revolutionary Guards

By REUTERS

New European Union sanctions against Iran in response to the country's recent attack on Israel should include the Revolutionary Guards, Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of an EU ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Lahbib said that so far, there was no consensus on what legal basis the Guards could be added to the bloc-wide list of entities seen as terrorist organizations.

"We will discuss it together", she said, adding:

"I also think we have to expand sanctions against violent settlers (in the West Bank). We have to be balanced and make sure we won't be accused of having double standards."

