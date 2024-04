Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed Israel's support for the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, the IDF battalion on which the US is considering leveling sanctions, in a speech to the battalion's soldiers on Monday, Israeli media reported.

"No one in the world can teach us about values and morals," Gallant said, adding, "We are at the beginning of the war against seven armies and terrorist organizations. The security apparatus is behind you."