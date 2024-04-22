Robert Kraft, major Columbia donor, pulls funding amid terror support at protests

Robert Kraft, a major donor to Columbia University, for whom the school's Hillel Center for Jewish Life is named, announced on Monday that he is ceasing his donations to the school.

"I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff," Kraft wrote, saying he was "not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken" to address the ongoing encampment where students have been regularly recorded expressing support for Hamas and other proscribed terrorist groups.