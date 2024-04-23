President Joe Biden condemns antisemitic protests on college campuses

Talking to reporters after an Earth Day event in Triangle, Virginia, President Joe Biden said he condemned the antisemitic protests occurring on college campuses, according to White House press pool reports.

"That's why I've set up a program to deal with that," Biden said.

Biden was interrupted before finishing his next sentence.

"I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians and their - how they're being..." Biden said before getting cut off.

Biden would not say if Columbia University president Minouche Shafik should resign.

"I'll have to find out more about it," Biden said.