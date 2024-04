Israeli police have reported teenager Or Dins, 15 years old, from Holon as missing on Tuesday, and is asking for assistance from the public in order to locate him. Picture of missing person Or Dins, 23/4/2024 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the police report, Dins is 1.80 meters high, has short hair, and was wearing grey sweatpants and a blue T-shirt.

If you know or seen anything, please contact the police at 100.