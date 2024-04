Two were injured after they crashed into a safety rail on Route 1, near Motza interchange at the entrance to Jerusalem, Walla reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the passengers were a19-year-old woman in critical condition with an abdominal injury, and a 22-year-old man in moderate condition with injuries to his legs.

Magen David Adom (MDA) provided the two with initial medical treatment and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.